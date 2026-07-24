Coupang Fulfillment Services (CFS) announced Friday it will roll out a comprehensive relief package for residents affected by the fire at its logistics center in Seoknam-dong, Incheon, including free health checkups and coverage of medical expenses.

The company will offer free health screenings to residents living near the logistics center and reimburse those who sought hospital treatment or purchased medication because of the fire. Support will also cover cleaning and car-wash costs, and loss adjusters will be made available free of charge to help residents document their damages.

The free health checkups will run from Saturday through Aug. 7 — a two-week period — at a temporary clinic set up in the gymnasium of Sinhyeon Elementary School near the logistics center. More than 20 medical professionals affiliated with the Korean Central Medical Volunteer Association, including doctors, traditional Korean medicine practitioners, nurses, pharmacists and psychological counselors, will staff the clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Residents can receive treatment for respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath, as well as basic health checks including blood sugar and blood oxygen measurements. Stress counseling, nebulizer treatment, over-the-counter medication and individual health consultations will also be available. Those who have already visited a hospital or bought medication because of the fire will be eligible for reimbursement of those costs.

CFS will also operate a dedicated call center for Incheon fire relief from Monday through Nov. 30. Residents can use the hotline to apply for reimbursement of hospital bills, pharmacy costs, cleaning fees and car-wash expenses. Each claim will go through a verification process before support is approved.

Loss adjuster services will be provided to help residents through the verification process, with appointments allocated sequentially to those who apply through the call center. The company also said it plans to develop support measures for factories and small businesses near the logistics center that have been disrupted by road closures and vehicle restrictions related to the fire.

"I sincerely apologize again to the residents of this community who have been inconvenienced by this fire," CFS chief executive Jeong Jong-cheol said. "We have put together a range of recovery measures — including health checkups and financial support — to help residents restore their health and daily lives, and we will continue to provide whatever assistance is needed so the community can return to stability as soon as possible."