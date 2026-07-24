Nongshim will raise the factory prices of 43 brands across its cup ramyun, snack and beverage lines by an average of 5.8 percent, effective Aug. 1.

By category, average price increases are 6.0 percent for cup ramyun, 5.5 percent for snacks and 7.7 percent for beverages. For ramyun, it is the first price increase in one year and five months since March 2025. Shrimp Crackers last saw a price increase in September 2022, followed by reductions in 2023 and 2025, making this the first increase in three years and 11 months.

The affected products include 18 cup ramyun brands — among them Yukgaejang Sabal Myun and Shin Ramyun Cup — 23 snack brands including Shrimp Crackers and Honey Twisted Snacks, and two beverage brands, Capri-Sun and Welch's.

As a result, Yukgaejang Sabal Myun will rise from 1,100 won to 1,200 won at retail, while Shrimp Crackers (90g) will go from 1,500 won to 1,600 won. Actual selling prices will vary by retailer.

Nongshim said prolonged high exchange rates and elevated oil prices have driven a sharp rise in material costs, including packaging, intensifying accumulated cost pressures. The company said the price adjustment was unavoidable given deteriorating domestic profitability and higher procurement costs from suppliers.

Nongshim said it would keep the prices of its bagged ramyun products unchanged — including Shin Ramyun — to help stabilize consumer prices and minimize the burden on shoppers. At the same time, the company plans to expand consumer promotions such as discounts and giveaways at hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms and other retail outlets nationwide.