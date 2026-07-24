Police are investigating after the badly decomposed body of a man in his 60s was found inside an apartment in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

The Gimpo Police Station received a report from the man's family Thursday at around 10:44 a.m. that the man, identified only as A, had been found dead in an apartment in Gurae-dong, Gimpo.

A's family had gone to check on him after the apartment management office contacted them to say packages had been piling up outside his door.

The body was severely decomposed when found, and no signs of forced entry were detected.

Police plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the cause of death.

"There appears to be no criminal connection, but we decided to request an autopsy while keeping all possibilities open," a police official said.