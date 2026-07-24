Immediate action taken to ensure fair probe; zero-tolerance policy to apply if allegations confirmed

South Chungcheong Province suspended a senior civil servant Thursday after police launched an investigation into allegations that the official sexually assaulted a female colleague.

The province carried out the suspension under relevant laws and personnel regulations to ensure a fair investigation and preserve public trust in the organization.

The province applies a zero-tolerance policy to serious misconduct by public officials under any circumstances, and plans to take strict disciplinary action if violations of laws or conduct regulations are confirmed.

Vice Governor Hong Jong-wan said misconduct by public officials is "a serious matter that undermines public trust in the civil service," adding that the province "will take stern action in accordance with the law and principles, depending on the outcome of the investigation."