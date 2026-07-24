Korea Gas Corporation's Gangwon regional headquarters donated 77 million won ($52,400) on Friday to support welfare facilities for vulnerable residents in Wonju, Gangwon Province. Kogas Service Alliance also participated in the contribution.

The funds will be distributed through a partnership with Wonju city to 14 welfare facilities serving vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, the elderly, children and multicultural families.

The Gangwon regional headquarters has maintained ongoing corporate social responsibility activities aimed at improving welfare for vulnerable populations and spreading a culture of sharing within the local community.

Kim Gi-beom, head of the Gangwon regional headquarters, said the branch would continue working to ensure "a regional coexistence project that delivers fair welfare services to all residents without exclusion."

Wonju Mayor Gu Ja-yeol expressed deep gratitude to Korea Gas Corporation's Gangwon regional headquarters and Kogas Service Alliance "for practicing warm-hearted giving for the community even in difficult times," and pledged that the city would ensure welfare services reach residents in need.