Second-half economic, forex outlook Regional economic revitalization among topics discussed

BNK Financial Group said Friday it held the BNK Future Vision Forum to discuss changes in the domestic and international economic environment and ways to revitalize the regional economy.

BNK Financial Group convened the forum Thursday at the Sky Hall of Busan Bank's headquarters, with about 100 executives and department heads from its affiliates in attendance. The group used the occasion to explore its role and direction in maritime finance.

In the first session of the opening segment, Busan Bank economist Lee Young-hwa presented on "The Second-Half Foreign Exchange Market Outlook and Its Implications," covering exchange rate and oil price forecasts amid shifts in the global economic environment, along with key market variables.

Senior research fellow Baek Chung-gi of the Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongnam research team then presented on "The Role of Finance in Revitalizing the Regional Economy." A panel discussion followed, with working-level staff from affiliates examining financial support measures and avenues for cooperation to foster regional coexistence and a sustainable growth foundation.

This month, BNK Financial established a dedicated Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongnam economic research team under BNK Management Research Institute to strengthen its capacity to analyze regional industry and economic trends.

In the second segment, former Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kim Young-chun delivered a special lecture titled "The Era of Maritime Finance and the Role of Finance." Kim said Busan should combine finance with the competitiveness of its port, shipping, logistics and shipbuilding industries to expand growth opportunities for local companies, and called for building a maritime industry ecosystem in which businesses, capital and talent reinforce one another.

Kim also proposed that BNK Financial Group lead specialized financing for the maritime industry and serve as a "financial breakwater" supporting the regional economy.

"It was a meaningful occasion to deepen our understanding of changes in the domestic and international economic environment and to collectively consider the future of the regional economy and maritime finance," a BNK Financial Group official said. "Under the belief that the growth of the regional economy is inseparable from BNK Financial Group's own sustainable growth, we will strengthen our partnership with local companies and continue providing financial support that makes a tangible contribution to regional economic revitalization."