BNK Financial Group held the "BNK Future Vision Forum" at the Sky Hall of Busan Bank's headquarters on Thursday, bringing together about 100 participants including executives and heads of key departments from its affiliates. The forum was organized to explore BNK Financial Group's role and direction in regional economic revitalization and the marine finance sector.

In the first session of Part 1, Busan Bank economist Lee Young-hwa presented on "The Second-Half Foreign Exchange Market Outlook and Its Implications," covering exchange rate and oil price forecasts amid recent shifts in the global economic environment, as well as key market variables. The second session featured Baek Chung-ki, a senior research fellow at the Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang research team, who spoke on "The Role of Finance in Regional Economic Revitalization." A panel discussion with operational staff from affiliates followed, examining financial support measures and avenues for cooperation aimed at fostering regional co-prosperity and building a sustainable growth foundation.

Part 2 featured a special lecture by Kim Young-chun, former minister of oceans and fisheries, on "The Era of Marine Finance and the Role of Finance." Kim urged that finance be organically linked to the competitiveness of Busan's port, shipping, logistics and shipbuilding industries to expand growth opportunities for local companies and create a marine industry ecosystem in which businesses, capital and talent reinforce one another. He also called on BNK Financial Group to lead in marine industry-specialized finance and serve as a solid "financial breakwater" supporting the regional economy.

"This Future Vision Forum was a meaningful occasion to deepen our understanding of changes in the domestic and international economic environment and to reflect together on the future of the regional economy and marine finance," a BNK Financial Group official said.