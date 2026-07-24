NH NongHyup Bank on Friday launched a new demand deposit account, the "NH All-One Wonderful Happy Together Account," offering preferential interest rates and fee waivers to support pension recipients in retirement. The product extends the bank's NH All-One Wonderful senior financial lineup, following the "NH All-One Wonderful Happy Together Savings Account" introduced in May.

NH All-One Wonderful is a brand NongHyup Financial launched last November to help senior customers prepare for retirement and manage their assets. Built around the slogan "Every moment, filled wonderfully," it is designed to serve customers planning their second chapter in life, with financial services that extend to the next generation as well.

The new account's key feature is a preferential interest rate on daily balances up to 3 million won ($2,040), triggered solely by incoming pension deposits. The base rate stands at 0.1 percent per annum, with a 2.0 percentage-point preferential rate added upon pension receipt. Customers receiving a pension through NH NongHyup Bank for the first time receive an additional 1.0 percentage-point preferential rate for one year, bringing the maximum annual rate to 3.1 percent (as of Friday, annualized, before tax).

The account covers a broad range of pension types — including public pensions such as the national pension, civil servant pension, private school employee pension and military pension, as well as veterans' pensions and the basic pension — so that more pension recipients can benefit.

The bank also waives electronic funds transfer fees, NH NongHyup Bank ATM cash withdrawal fees and interbank transfer fees, reducing the financial burden on pension-receiving customers.

"As our society ages rapidly, the importance of financial services tailored to senior customers continues to grow," a bank official said. "We will expand our NH All-One Wonderful brand lineup to establish ourselves as a financial partner that supports not just banking needs but every aspect of our customers' lives."

The account is available at NH NongHyup Bank branches as well as through the NH All-One Bank and NH Smart Banking apps. Further details are available at any NH NongHyup Bank branch, the Customer Happiness Center or through digital channels.

Meanwhile, NH NongHyup Bank offers a range of other products for pension recipients. The NH All-One Wonderful Happy Together Savings Account provides a maximum preferential rate of 2.95 percent when pension deposit requirements are met. Customers must be at least 50 years old, hold at least one qualifying product — either the NH All-One Wonderful Happy Together installment savings account or an asset succession trust — and meet card spending requirements.