Korea Maritime and Ocean University has been designated by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries as an official training institution for vessels operating in polar waters, laying new groundwork for developing specialized personnel ahead of the Arctic route era.

The newly established curriculum consists of two tracks — basic education and vocational education for vessels operating in polar waters — each running four days, or 32 hours.

The basic course targets captains and navigating officers aboard polar-route vessels, while the vocational course offers advanced training for captains and chief officers who have completed the basic program. Both courses combine theory and hands-on practice, structured to help participants systematically build the specialized knowledge and operational skills required for navigating polar waters.

In preparation for the designation, the university's College of Maritime Sciences established an Ice Navigation Simulator capable of reproducing ice-navigation scenarios, along with dedicated classroom facilities within its Maritime Education and Training Center. The university also appointed instructors holding internationally recognized polar navigation qualifications and experience, building the infrastructure needed to ensure educational quality.

The university plans to use simulation training that replicates actual polar operating conditions, enabling trainees to develop navigation decision-making and vessel-handling skills in extreme environments.

Kim Jong-su, dean of the College of Maritime Sciences, said training specialized polar personnel ahead of the Arctic route era is a critical task for securing the competitiveness of the national shipping industry. "With this designation as an official training institution, we will lead specialized polar navigation education backed by world-class educational infrastructure and expertise," he said.