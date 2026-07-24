Eland Park will open online reservations for Grand Kensington Seorak Beach, its top-tier resort brand, on Monday — roughly three months before the property's official opening in October.

Under construction in Goseong-gun, Gangwon Province, Grand Kensington Seorak Beach is a membership resort operated by Kensington Hotels & Resorts, an Eland Park brand, designed for premium leisure. The building's exterior draws on the motif of a cruise ship setting sail on a grand voyage, and the resort fronts a 1-kilometer private beach along the East Sea.

The new official booking channel lets guests visualize ocean-view rooms and access personalized reservation services. Accommodations range from 184 to 462 square meters (about 50 to 140 pyeong, where 1 pyeong equals 3.3 square meters), and the total room count is capped at 72 to ensure a private, intimate retreat for each guest.

The resort's wellness pool facilities can also be previewed online. The property features a variety of aquatic spaces: an infinity pool that appears to merge with the East Sea horizon, a hanging pool designed to evoke the sensation of floating in midair, and a lagoon pool that recreates a beachside atmosphere.

Also launching on the website is a digital showcase of Picasso ceramics from the Eland Museum collection. The museum has assembled more than 110 Picasso ceramic works over more than 30 years; together with pieces by contemporary artists, the full collection totals about 130 works. Visitors can explore four curatorial themes: the story of the Madoura workshop, the ceramic world that blurred the boundary between painting and sculpture, the figures who inspired Picasso, and his exchanges with contemporary artists. A dedicated cultural arts exhibition space of about 990 square meters is planned within the resort.

"Opening the official reservation channel is aimed at maximizing customer convenience and delivering personalized benefits in an intuitive way," a Grand Kensington official said. "Membership availability is nearly sold out, reflecting the strong anticipation among customers, and we will continue to expand member-exclusive services through our official channel."