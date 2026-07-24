Eland Park will open online reservations for Grand Kensington Seorak Beach, its first luxury resort, on Monday ahead of the property's October opening.

Under construction in Goseong-gun, Gangwon Province, Grand Kensington Seorak Beach is the flagship membership-based luxury resort brand under Kensington Hotels & Resorts, which Eland Park operates. Designed around the motif of "a cruise setting sail on a grand voyage," the resort features a 1-kilometer private beach and has already drawn strong interest from customers who favor premium leisure stays.

The official website booking channel features an intuitive, refined design. Customers can browse detailed visual information on ocean-view rooms and use a personalized reservation service.

Visitors to the website can preview the rooms in advance. All rooms are large, top-tier suites ranging from 184 to 462 square meters, and the total number of rooms has been capped at 72 to ensure a private retreat experience. Wellness pool facilities — including the "Ocean Infinity Pool," "Hanging Pool" and "Lagoon Pool" — can also be explored online.

The website also offers a preview of the Picasso ceramics collection held by Eland Museum, which anchors the resort's art and culture theme. The digital showcase features more than 130 works — including over 110 Picasso ceramic pieces assembled by Eland Museum over more than 30 years, alongside works by contemporary artists — making it the largest collection of its kind in South Korea.

"Customer anticipation is so high that remaining membership slots are nearly sold out," a Grand Kensington official said. "We will continue to expand members-only services through our official channels going forward."