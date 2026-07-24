Korea Investment & Securities announced Friday it has partnered with global financial information platform Investing.com to launch an account-opening service integrated within the Investing.com platform. It is the first domestic brokerage to do so.

With the service now live, Investing.com users can navigate directly to Korea Investment & Securities' account-opening page through the "Top Broker" securities and derivatives tab and open a non-face-to-face account.

The two companies also plan to expand cooperation in investment content. Korea Investment & Securities will link its AI-based investment information service with the global financial data Investing.com provides, giving investors a clearer view of trends across markets, sectors and individual stocks.

Global investment data will be integrated into three AI investment information services Korea Investment & Securities currently operates: "Market Now," which provides real-time summaries of major movements and their context in domestic and overseas markets; "Sector Now," which analyzes sector-by-sector gains and losses and capital flows; and "Stock Now," which compiles key issues and core data on individual companies.

A customer event will be held to mark the launch. Customers who open their first-ever Korea Investment & Securities account through Investing.com will receive two shares of a domestic stock listed in the KOSPI 200. Preferential trading commission rates on domestic shares will also apply for up to 180 days from the account-opening date.

Additional perks have been prepared for youth customers. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1987 — designated "2030 Youth" customers — who open a new account through Investing.com will receive the two shares and the commission discount, plus an additional 5,000 Naver Pay points.

Korea Investment & Securities has been expanding collaboration with a range of platforms. It recently launched a pension consulting service with Naver Pay, allowing users to receive pension advice within that platform. To reach younger investors, it is also co-hosting the "5th Korea Investment Battle Stock Trading Competition" with fashion platform Musinsa.

"Through this partnership, we have significantly improved customers' access to investment — from checking global financial information to opening an account and trading shares," a Korea Investment & Securities official said. "We will continue to expand cooperation with diverse global platforms to build a more convenient environment where customers can easily access the information and services they need for domestic and overseas stock investment."