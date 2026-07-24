Seoul's Gangseo-gu has set up an urban summer retreat to help residents beat the heat and enjoy a cool getaway close to home.

The district said it will operate the "2026 Ujangsan Summer Water Park" at the soccer field inside Ujangsan Neighborhood Park for 10 days from July 31 to Aug. 9, giving residents a safe place to splash around without traveling far.

The project was selected through a Seoul Metropolitan Sports Council grant program and will be carried out in partnership with the Gangseo-gu Sports Council. The district plans to offer a family-friendly space backed by a variety of activities and rigorous safety management.

The water park will feature a lazy river, inflatable slides and bounce houses, along with changing rooms, showers, shaded rest areas and food trucks for visitor convenience.

The facility will run two sessions daily — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — with a capacity of 400 visitors per session, for a daily maximum of 800.

On Aug. 1, 7 and 8, the park will also open for evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering relief from the tropical nights.

Residents who wish to visit can make advance reservations starting Monday at 9 a.m. through the Gangseo-gu Sports Council website. Admission is 2,000 won per person for both adults and children.

In addition, Aug. 6 has been designated "Together Dream Day," when children from low-income families and child welfare facilities in the district will be invited to the water park free of charge, as part of the district's inclusive welfare initiative.

The district will reinforce safety measures through an emergency medical system, on-site lifeguards and regular water quality checks to ensure all visitors can enjoy the facility with peace of mind.

"I hope this water park gives children joyful memories and offers parents a relaxing escape right in the heart of the city," district mayor Jin Kyo-hoon said. "Above all, we will put safety first and do our utmost in facility management and safety oversight so that every visitor can enjoy the water park with confidence."