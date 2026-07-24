Shinsegae Simon said Friday it is expanding its K-fashion brand lineup to meet growing customer interest in domestic designer labels and rising shopping demand from foreign tourists.

The company opened LE17SEPTEMBRE at its Yeoju Premium Outlets and Andersson Bell at its Paju Premium Outlets on Thursday — marking the first time either brand has entered the outlet sector.

Both brands have built steady followings through distinctive design and originality. LE17SEPTEMBRE is a domestic contemporary label known for its structured silhouettes and refined detailing. Andersson Bell is distinguished by designs that reinterpret Korean sensibilities alongside diverse cultural influences.

To mark the openings, both stores are offering launch promotions — discounts of up to 60 percent at LE17SEPTEMBRE and up to 50 percent at Andersson Bell, along with special-price items.

Shinsegae Simon has steadily expanded its K-fashion brand roster in response to growing demand for domestic designer labels. The Yeoju outlet already carries Wooyoungmi, RECTO, EENK and POTTERY, while the Paju location features popular designer brands including RAIVE, LOEUVRE and Matin Kim.

"Interest in K-fashion among both domestic and international customers has been rising, and we are seeing growing demand for distinctive designer brands at our outlets as well," a Shinsegae Simon official said. "We will continue to introduce competitive brands and offer customers an increasingly differentiated shopping experience."