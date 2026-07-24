Seoul's Dobong-gu is recruiting local small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the 24th World Korean Business Convention, to be held in Incheon's Songdo district in September, the district office announced.

The World Korean Business Convention is a global business event that brings together overseas Korean entrepreneurs and domestic and international buyers.

This year's convention runs from Sept. 28 to 30 at Songdo Convensia in Incheon. Programs include a corporate exhibition, an export consultation session with invited overseas buyers and an investment promotion briefing.

Dobong-gu sees the convention as an opportunity to expand export channels for local businesses. "We plan to support participating companies with exhibition booth costs, overseas buyer consultations and promotional material production," a district official said.

Small and medium-sized enterprises with a headquarters or place of business in Dobong-gu are eligible to apply. Applications are open through Aug. 7. Interested companies can download the application form from the notices and announcements section of the Dobong-gu website and submit it by email.

The district will select three to five companies through a document screening process.

Dobong-gu District Mayor Kim Dong-wook said the convention is "a great opportunity for local companies to meet overseas buyers directly, showcase their outstanding products and open up new export channels," adding that the district would "continue to provide effective support to help local businesses advance into overseas markets and strengthen their export competitiveness."