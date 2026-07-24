E-mart is expanding its lineup of directly sourced international food products. Following Italian Margherita pizza and Thai pad thai, the retailer announced Friday it will sell pretzels from German bakery brand Ditsch at all Traders stores nationwide.

Founded in 1919, Ditsch is a well-known brand found across Germany. The product is the 'salted butter pretzel stick (10-piece pack).' Made with a traditional recipe and 14.5 percent salted butter, it delivers a rich flavor. Left at room temperature for two hours, the pretzel thaws naturally to a chewy texture.

The product is available at all Traders stores nationwide and on SSG.com. Customers who pay with Samsung Card through Aug. 2 will receive a 2,000-won discount. Traders Club members can also earn 500 TR cash, redeemable like cash in stores.

The Ditsch pretzel follows two earlier direct-sourcing launches this year — pizza from Naples institution Da Michele, released in April, and three varieties of pad thai from Bangkok's Thipsamai, released in May. E-mart has been bringing menus from well-known overseas restaurants to Korean consumers as global food tastes continue to broaden. The Da Michele pizza has sold about 9,000 units since its launch, while the Thipsamai pad thai has moved around 12,000 units across its three varieties.

Park Jong-hwan, E-mart's head of overseas sourcing, said the company will "continue to discover and introduce proven, popular overseas restaurants going forward."