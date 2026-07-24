Dongguk University WISE Campus held an unveiling ceremony Thursday for a new university identity sculpture at the roundabout near the campus main gate in Gyeongju.

The ceremony drew WISE Campus President Ryu Wan-ha, Gyeongju Mayor Ju Nak-young, Gyeongju City Council Speaker Im Hwal, and Lee Kyong-hee, chair of the council's administrative welfare committee, along with other university and local government officials.

The sculpture was installed to improve the landscape along the university's main approach road.

The newly unveiled work takes the form of an "I♡Dongguk" structure, representing the mutual growth and organic connection between the university and the surrounding community.

"This sculpture is more than a simple installation — it will serve as a symbolic space where our university and the local community reaffirm their affection for each other and come together," President Ryu said.