Jang Han-na, president of Seoul Arts Center, has disclosed assets worth 7.82 billion won ($5.27 million), while Ko Seong-gyu, head of the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine, topped all current senior public officials with 24.6 billion won.

The Government Ethics Committee released its seventh round of periodic asset filings for 2026 on Friday. Jang reported the highest total among heads of institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, at 7.82 billion won.

Jang, who took office as president in April, holds real estate including a 1.28 billion won apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and a single-family home in California valued at 653.49 million won.

The world-renowned cellist drew attention for declaring 1.37 billion won in assets consisting solely of her cello and bow. She also holds a Steinway piano and other instruments worth 133.74 million won.

Her deposits at domestic and overseas financial institutions totaled 2.78 billion won, and her securities holdings, including shares, stood at 1.74 billion won.

Ko Seong-gyu, head of the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine, reported the largest asset total among current officeholders at 23.55 billion won.

Ko holds buildings worth a combined 13.81 billion won, including apartments in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, held jointly with his spouse, and commercial and office properties in Sinsa-dong registered in his spouse's name. His deposits totaled 5.59 billion won, and his securities holdings stood at 3.89 billion won.

Kim Jong-o, president of Korea National Open University, ranked second with total declared assets of 9.88 billion won.

Kim holds land worth about 2.76 billion won in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and Ganghwa-gun and Gyeyang-gu in Incheon, along with buildings valued at about 3.56 billion won including an apartment in Seocho-gu, and deposits of about 1.73 billion won.

Shin Hyun-song, governor of the Bank of Korea, filed his first asset disclosure since taking office, reporting 8.22 billion won.

His holdings include a Donghyeon apartment in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, valued at 1.51 billion won; a D-Palace officetel in Jongno-gu co-registered with his spouse at 1.8 billion won; and an apartment in Chicago, Illinois, registered in his spouse's name at 280.36 million won. His total real estate assets came to 3.59 billion won.

His own deposits stood at 1.17 billion won. His spouse's deposits totaled 3.28 billion won, and his eldest son held 148.89 million won in deposits as well as 29.19 million won in overseas shares.

Hwang Gyo-ik, head of the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, reported assets of 56.65 million won. He owns an apartment in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, valued at 830.2 million won, but carries debts of 1.33 billion won.