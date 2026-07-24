Mapo-gu in Seoul opened a public indoor play facility for infants and toddlers and their caregivers on Thursday, the district office announced Friday.

Seoul-style kids cafes are publicly run indoor play spaces designed to protect children's right to play and ease the childcare burden on families, offering affordable admission.

The new Seogyodong location is housed at Seohyeon Church. Under an agreement between the district and the church, the church provides the space free of charge for 10 years while the district builds and operates the facility.

The facility features a range of play areas designed with children's imagination and physical development in mind. These include a digital media play zone incorporating advanced technology, a role-play area, a play gym, a car play zone, a sensory play area and a floor play space — giving children opportunities for both physical activity and creative play.

Dedicated childcare workers and safety staff are on-site at all times to ensure a safe play environment. The facility is open to infants and toddlers between 12 months and 6 years of age, accompanied by a caregiver. Admission is 2,000 won per child and 1,000 won per caregiver.

Meanwhile, Mapo-gu also operates a toy lending library in Dohwa-dong, where families can borrow toys and books for an annual membership fee of 10,000 won ($7).

"Spaces where children can run and play freely are essential lifestyle infrastructure for healthy growth and development," district Mayor Yu Dong-gyun said. "We will continue to expand safe, accessible play spaces close to where families live, creating a Mapo where both children and parents can be happy."