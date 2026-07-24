The 2026 Aurora World Championship will be held Thursday through Sunday at Aurora Golf & Resort, operated by toy and character content company Aurora World Co.

Now in its second year, the tournament is a full KLPGA Tour event with a purse of 1 billion won ($675,000), drawing 120 of South Korea's top players to compete over four days.

This year, organizers held a separate qualifier to give more players a chance to compete on the KLPGA Tour. The event, held July 1, awarded main-tournament berths to four professionals and three amateurs who came through the selection process.

The qualifier has been praised for going beyond the existing recommended-player system by creating a merit-based competition where players can earn their spots on the strength of their game.

Last year's Aurora World Ladies Championship drew wide attention as South Korea's first character-themed golf tournament. This year's edition expands on that concept, offering richer content and a broader range of on-site programs to create a character sports festival for players and spectators alike. Characters from the global brand Palm Pals will be placed at every hole, giving each one a distinct personality and showcasing a new sports culture where golf and character entertainment come together.

Aurora World Co., founded in 1981, has led the children's toy and character content industry for more than four decades. Aurora Golf & Resort, where the tournament is held, is a course Aurora World developed in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and opened in 2023.

"The Aurora World Championship aims to be a stage where top players compete, while also giving emerging players the chance to pursue their dreams," an Aurora World official said. "We will continue working to broaden the base of women's golf in Korea and nurture the next generation of players."