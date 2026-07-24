The Eunpyeong-gu district office said Thursday that Seoul Metropolitan Government has officially published the final revised designation and improvement plan for the Galhyeon District 1 Housing Redevelopment Project — the largest housing redevelopment project in the district — covering the area around 300 Galhyeon-dong.

The publication follows the project's passage through Seoul's integrated review in May, completing the plan revision process at the ground-breaking stage and allowing the project to move forward more quickly.

Under the revised plan, the redevelopment zone has been expanded by 7,315.93 square meters to a total of 246,282.83 square meters.

Relaxed floor-area ratio standards and other incentives pushed the total unit count up by 351 from the previous 4,116, bringing the complex to 4,467 units, including 671 rental units. The development will comprise 28 buildings ranging from six below-ground floors to 25 above-ground floors.

Galhyeon District 1 sits adjacent to Yeonsinnae Station, served by subway Lines 3 and 6 as well as the GTX-A line.

With the administrative groundwork now fully in place, the district office said it will continue to provide swift and proactive support to ensure construction proceeds without disruption.

"Galhyeon District 1 is a key project that will reshape Eunpyeong-gu's future residential landscape," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "This revised plan raises the quality of the urban and architectural design and lays a stable foundation for the project. We will spare no administrative support to ensure construction moves forward smoothly and that residents experience a genuine transformation in their living environment."