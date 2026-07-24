Jeong Chang-su, the district mayor of Seoul's Gangbuk-gu, visited two water play sites on Thursday — the day before their summer vacation opening — to conduct a final safety inspection and urge officials to implement thorough safety measures.

Jeong toured the water play facilities set up on the grounds of Gangbuk Middle School and Seoul Songcheon Elementary School, carefully checking whether previously flagged review items had been properly addressed on site.

He paid particular attention to the structural safety of water slides, electrical and drainage systems, and water quality management. He also examined whether heat-relief installations — including shade canopies, air-cooling zones and electric fans — had been securely set up.

"Please conduct thorough checks of all electrical installations and make every effort to maintain clean and comfortable water quality so that children and teenagers can enjoy the water play facilities with peace of mind," Jeong told officials at the scene.

He added that staff should carefully inspect the sites every day before opening to prevent children from slipping or getting hurt. He also called on supervisors to pay special attention to the working conditions of safety personnel braving the heat, ensuring they get adequate rest and stay hydrated.

Gangbuk-gu will operate two water play facilities to help children and teenagers beat the summer heat in the city — the "Cool School Children's Water Play Park" on the grounds of Seoul Songcheon Elementary School and the "Hot School Youth Water Play Park" on the grounds of Gangbuk Middle School — from Friday through Aug. 2.