Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Hanul Nuclear Power Plant Headquarters signed a partnership agreement Wednesday with 13 partner companies to launch the Hanul Eoullim Volunteer Corps at the plant's public relations center in Uljin.

The participating companies are Kepco Plant Service & Engineering, Hyundai E&C consortium, Doosan Enerbility, Soosan Industries, CQTec, Geumhwa PSC, First Keepers, Soosan E&S, Optimal Energy Service, Hanil Nuclear, Sean Enertech, Sebich ENE and Woojin Ntec/Youngjin.

The partnership was organized to promote mutual growth between the nuclear power industry and the local community through ESG management and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Hanul Eoullim Volunteer Corps held a launch ceremony, bringing together 75 volunteers to carry out summer community service activities.

The group helped clean up the coastline from Seokho Port to Bugucheon stream, collecting litter and debris. Starting next month, the corps plans to take part in a range of social contribution activities, including a blood donation drive.

"It is especially meaningful that Hanul Headquarters and our partner companies are working together for the local community," headquarters chief Lee Yong-hee said. "We will always think carefully about what social contribution activities can make a real difference and put them into practice."