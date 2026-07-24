Shin Ji-eun, in her 16th year on the LPGA Tour, shares the lead after the opening round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, which carries a $2 million purse.

Shin carded seven birdies against a single bogey for a 6-under-par 66 on Thursday at Dundonald Links (par 72) in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

Tied atop the leaderboard with Lauren Coughlin of the United States, Shin is well-positioned to end a decade-long victory drought. She made her LPGA Tour debut in 2011 and claimed her only title at the 2016 Texas Shootout.

Starting on the 10th hole, Shin picked up four birdies on her front nine and added three more on the back, though a bogey at the par-3 4th hole kept her from a cleaner card.

"I practiced in Sweden last week, and it was a links-style course," Shin told the LPGA Tour. "It was windy being near the coast, and I think that really helped my preparation."

Kim A-rim, the 2020 US Women's Open champion, sits alone in third place, one stroke off the lead, after posting a 5-under 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Kim, who also won the 2024 Lotte Championship and the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, is chasing her fourth LPGA Tour title overall.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States, who has four wins this season, finished the opening round in a tie for 14th after matching four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 72.

World No. 4 Kim Hyo-joo struggled to a 3-over 75, dropping into a tie for 46th after four birdies were offset by two double bogeys and three bogeys.