Oscotec, a next-generation drug development company, disclosed Thursday that Kim Seong-yeon and related parties have become the company's largest shareholder following the completion of the inheritance process from the late founder and former chairman Kim Jeong-geun. Kim and her related parties now hold a combined stake of 12.45 percent, or 38,258,176 shares.

Oscotec said the change in largest shareholder resulted solely from the inheritance and that the company intends to maintain its long-standing management philosophy of prioritizing drug research and development, a commitment upheld since its founding.

"I consider it of the utmost importance to carry on the values and legacy of drug development that my late father devoted his entire life to building," Kim said. "I will work to ensure the company continues to grow in a stable and sustained manner, and to help Korean biotech earn greater recognition on the global stage."

Oscotec is a biotech company that has built a track record of global technology licensing deals, including lazertinib, ADEL-Y01 and sevidoplefib. Starting with the lung cancer treatment lazertinib licensed to Yuhan and Johnson & Johnson in 2018, the company has completed three global technology licensing deals — the Alzheimer's treatment candidate ADEL-Y01 licensed to Sanofi in 2025, and the autoimmune disease treatment candidate sevidoplefib licensed to Agios in 2026.

"This change in largest shareholder means our R&D-focused management will continue without wavering," a company official said. "We will pursue responsible management to enhance the value of all shareholders and stakeholders."

Building on its accumulated R&D capabilities, Oscotec plans to drive growth through its next-generation pipeline, including a renal fibrosis inhibitor program (OCT-648) and a resistance-overcoming anticancer drug (OCT-598).