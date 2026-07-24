By Park Jong-il, The Korea Herald Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) is launching a dedicated "Redevelopment and Reconstruction Rapid Support Task Force" to resolve conflicts and eliminate delays in urban renewal projects at an early stage and accelerate their progress.

Yeongdeungpo-gu is one of Seoul's most densely concentrated urban renewal districts, with 107 active redevelopment and reconstruction sites. The district has made the swift advancement of residential renewal projects a core priority of its 9th elected-term administration, strengthening on-the-ground support at every stage from the outset to cut unnecessary delays and pick up the pace.

Many renewal projects have dragged on in recent years due to internal disputes within associations and delays in permit consultations — problems that stem from the large scale of the projects and the complexity of competing interests. In response, the district has established a dedicated organization that goes beyond its permitting role, intervening proactively from the earliest stages to mediate conflicts and provide field-level support, with the aim of managing delay factors in advance and ensuring smooth project progress.

The newly launched task force is a field-centered collaborative framework bringing together outside experts, relevant district office departments and stakeholders. It operates through two subcommittees: a field support subcommittee responsible for zone-by-zone hands-on assistance, and a specialist advisory subcommittee handling tax, accounting and legal consultation.

The field support subcommittee is composed of experts in urban planning, architecture and renewal projects. Dedicated specialists assigned to each zone will visit sites on a biweekly basis to identify delay factors and provide counseling and mediation for conflicts within and around associations. The specialist advisory subcommittee draws on tax accountants, certified public accountants, lawyers and administrative agents to provide in-depth consultation on matters requiring expert review — including association audits, financial inspections and budget-related complaints.

A rapid-progress review task force will also operate alongside the main body to strengthen its effectiveness. Both subcommittees and the relevant district departments will participate, analyzing the causes of conflicts at specific project sites and devising tailored solutions while monitoring overall progress.

Monthly review meetings and quarterly briefings chaired by the district mayor will provide ongoing oversight of major projects and reinforce the support framework.

In addition, the district plans to hold expert-led advanced training sessions for residents interested in renewal projects and for the civil servants who handle them — helping residents make informed decisions and raising the professional expertise of staff. The renewal project information section of the district website will be fully revamped to make project progress more transparent, and the two existing redevelopment and reconstruction counseling centers will be upgraded to expand outreach education and tailored consultation services.

Backed by this administrative support, major renewal projects in the district are expected to shift into high gear in the second half of this year.

The Yeouido Sibeom and Gongjak apartments are approaching project implementation plan approval, while the Yeongdeungpo 1-11 zone, Singil 2 zone, Singil 13 zone and Yeouido Hanyang apartment are entering the management and disposal plan approval stage. The Singil 2 urban public housing complex district is set to begin relocations, and the Yeouido Sujung apartment, along with Dangsam 1 zone and Daelim 1 zone — both pursued under the fast-track integrated planning scheme — are targeting association establishment approval in the second half of this year.

District Mayor Cho Yu-jin said speed is paramount in renewal projects. "We will do our utmost to reduce the conflicts and unnecessary delays that hold projects back, provide active support from the earliest stages so that projects can move forward more quickly, and bring forward the improvements in the residential environment that our residents can actually feel," she said.