The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization held the "2026 Gyeonggi Local Travel Partners Meetup Day" at the Gyeonggi Credit Guarantee Foundation in Suwon on Thursday.

The event brought together 36 local travel partner companies, representatives from 22 cities and counties across Gyeonggi Province, and officials from tourism-related institutions and the industry. It was organized to share regional tourism content and discuss avenues for cooperation. About 200 people attended, reflecting strong interest.

Partner companies spanning tourism and experiential activities, platforms, culture and the arts, tourism consulting, media, merchandise and marketing set up booths at the venue, introducing tourism resources and content unique to their regions.

Participants took part in a stamp tour and networking programs at local travel promotion booths while experiencing a range of local tourism content firsthand, deepening their understanding of Gyeonggi Province's local travel offerings.

Pre-arranged business consultations between cities and counties and partner companies were also held. Partners proposed more than 50 plans and new projects for 2027 to local governments, strengthening practical public-private cooperation.

The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization plans to use the event as a springboard to further expand the cooperation network between local travel partners and cities and counties, while continuing to support the commercialization of regionally distinctive tourism content and the expansion of sales channels.