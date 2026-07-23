Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik on Thursday set "United Cheong Wa Dae" as the goal for Cheong Wa Dae's second year under the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Cheong Wa Dae said Kang convened an all-staff assembly to mark the start of the administration's second year. The gathering was aimed at encouraging employees for their dedication over the past year, reflecting on the first year and laying out goals and operational direction for the year ahead.

The all-staff assembly was the second of its kind since last October and the first since Cheong Wa Dae's relocation. Kang said that to achieve the administration's second-year national vision of making South Korea "irreplaceable," the presidential office must go beyond being a "one-team Cheong Wa Dae." He called on each staff member and department to perform at their highest individual capacity while working together as a single organization to deliver greater results.

"A 'United Cheong Wa Dae' must not be an organization that merely responds to change, but one that designs, leads and delivers change for South Korea," Kang said, urging staff to become a presidential office that interprets, plans and acts with flexibility.

Kang also said the Lee Jae Myung administration's "real achievements" over the past year lay not in visible indicators such as the Kospi or export figures, but in correcting what had gone wrong and building a system where effort translates into results. He expressed gratitude and respect to staff for embodying the spirit of a "one-team Cheong Wa Dae" throughout that period.

He added that Cheong Wa Dae had spent the past year not only making plans but executing them and delivering tangible results — a year that felt like "a full term in itself" — and said he intended to approach the coming year with the resolve of someone beginning a second term.