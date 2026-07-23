South Gyeongsang Province is strengthening its heat wave response to protect vulnerable residents and prevent further casualties after a heat-related death was reported in the province.

Gov. Park Wan-su issued a public message Thursday, saying "a heat wave is not simply hot weather — it is a life-threatening disaster," and pledging to "focus all administrative resources on putting the lives and safety of residents first."

The death was recorded Wednesday as the province endured a heat wave with daytime highs exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

Park said the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and urged them to take extra caution. "When farm work or outdoor activity in the heat is combined with insufficient water intake, it can become life-threatening in a very short time," he said.

He also said people should avoid farm work and outdoor activities between noon and 5 p.m. and drink water frequently even when not feeling thirsty. He urged residents to rest adequately in shaded or air-conditioned spaces and to wear light, loose clothing and use parasols or hats when going outside.

The provincial government said that if symptoms of heat illness appear — such as dizziness, headaches or muscle cramps — people should immediately move to a cool place to lower their body temperature and call 119 if symptoms are severe. "Do not leave children or the elderly alone in a vehicle, and please check on seniors living alone and look out for your neighbors," it added.

The province plans to strengthen its emergency response system between provincial and municipal governments and expand on-site monitoring and safety management for heat-vulnerable populations. Operations at cooling shelters and other heat response facilities will also be reinforced.

"Every resident practicing preventive measures and showing care for those around them is what protects precious lives," Park said.