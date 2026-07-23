Suwon Mayor Lee Jae-jun called on local lawmakers Wednesday to join him in completing the city's sweeping transformation, at a party-government policy meeting held at Namsuheon in Namsu-dong, Paldal-gu. Lawmaker Yom Tae-young arrived late, missed the group photo and was unable to attend the full meeting.

Attendees included Mayor Lee, lawmakers Baek Hye-ryeon (Suwon-eul), Kim Young-jin (Suwon-byeong), Yom Tae-young (Suwon-mu) and Kim Jun-hyeok (Suwon-jeong), First Deputy Mayor Kim Hyun-su, Suwon City Council Speaker Kim Mi-kyung, and Lee Dae-seon, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea caucus on the council.

The city briefed attendees on four major policy priorities: the inclusion of a Gyeonggi International Airport — linked to the relocation of Suwon's military airfield — in the seventh comprehensive airport development plan; a Suwon-style half-price living cost policy; the completion of a K-Silicon Valley through designation as a special economic zone; and the development of local festivals into world-class events under a K-Culture Road initiative.

The city also urged lawmakers to support three legislative measures: enactment of a special act on the relocation of Suwon's military airport, enactment of a special act on fostering metropolitan cooperative national-strategy global festivals, and amendment of the Local Autonomy Act.