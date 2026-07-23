Uber has cut roughly 10% of its community operations workforce — and for the first time, the company has explicitly linked the layoffs to AI adoption and organizational efficiency.

According to Bloomberg, Uber disclosed the community operations staff reductions on Wednesday.

A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement that Uber is "reorganizing to simplify operations, strengthen in-person collaboration and make more active use of AI."

Mega Yetadka, Uber's vice president of global community operations, told employees in a memo that the company had "made meaningful progress on AI" but needed an organization structured to fully realize its potential.

Bloomberg said it was the first time Uber had directly tied layoffs to its AI-driven efficiency efforts.

Earlier, Uber cut 23% of its human resources staff in June. In May, the company said it would slow hiring as it expanded its use of AI.