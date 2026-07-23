Gyeonggi Province held a briefing Thursday at the National Assembly for legislative aides of Assembly members from Gyeonggi constituencies, presenting its key national budget projects for 2027 and seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Assembly ahead of next year's budget process.

The session was organized to share the rationale and policy direction behind the province's major national budget projects and to build closer coordination with the Assembly to support their inclusion in next year's government budget.

Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs Kim Seong-jung led a delegation of senior provincial civil servants at the briefing, addressing about 60 legislative aides and calling for the Assembly's active attention and cooperation during the government budget deliberation process.

Gyeonggi Province presented the case for securing national funding for a total of 100 projects worth 3.95 trillion won ($2.67 billion).

Key proposals included metropolitan rail construction projects — the Dobongsan–Okjeong metropolitan railway (86.3 billion won) and the Okjeong–Pocheon metropolitan railway (114.2 billion won) — as well as projects to expand the regional transport network and public transit services: the Seongnam–Bokjeong metropolitan bus rapid transit line (8.2 billion won), special transport services for people with disabilities (23.8 billion won), and a semi-public operating system for metropolitan buses under the Metropolitan Area Transport Commission (280.5 billion won).

To strengthen the medical and welfare safety net, the province also called for national funding for programs supporting vulnerable groups, including integrated medical, nursing and care support (25.7 billion won), emergency welfare services (115.5 billion won), a pediatric emergency medical center (4 billion won), and diapers and infant formula for low-income families (16.3 billion won).