A delegation from China's Jiangsu Province, which maintains a sister-province relationship with Gyeonggi Province, visited Thursday to congratulate Governor Choo Mi-ae on her inauguration.

Jin Xiangjun, deputy director of the Jiangsu Province Foreign Affairs Office, called on the Gyeonggi provincial government building Thursday and delivered a personal letter from Jiangsu Governor Liu Xiaotao congratulating Choo on taking office. The letter was handed to Park Geun-gyun, director general of the international cooperation bureau.

In the letter, Liu extended congratulations on the inauguration and expressed hope that "the two regions will expand cooperation to create a model case for Korea-China local government collaboration, and on that basis inject new vitality into the development of the Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership."

Jin said he hoped the two sides would "continue holding regular meetings of the Gyeonggi-Jiangsu joint consultative body to uncover the potential for cooperation between the two regions and steadily advance substantive exchanges."

Jiangsu Province ranks among China's top regions by gross regional domestic product and is a key driver of the country's economic development. It is also South Korea's largest investment destination in China, with major Korean companies including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and LG Electronics maintaining an active presence there.