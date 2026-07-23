A Korean National Police Agency delegation is attending the ASEANAPOL annual conference in Manila, Philippines, from Wednesday through Saturday, where it plans to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian law enforcement agencies on transnational crime.

The agency said Thursday it would hold bilateral talks with ASEANAPOL, Vietnam, Cambodia and other member states during the conference to discuss ways to enhance joint responses to transnational crime.

The agency is also jointly pursuing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a Korea-ASEAN Response and Enforcement against Scam-related Crimes initiative, known as KARE, aimed at combating Southeast Asian scam operations. The delegation plans to hold bilateral talks with the ASEANAPOL Secretariat to advance approval of the project.

The delegation will also visit the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to discuss practical cooperation on protecting Korean nationals living or staying in the country.

Park Jun-seong, director of the International Police Cooperation Bureau and head of the delegation, said transnational crime constantly changes form and crosses borders, making swift and tight international cooperation all the more essential. "We will expand substantive cooperation with member states to protect our citizens from transnational crime," he said.