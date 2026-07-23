Kumho Tire held the 2026 New Product Sales King Contest awards ceremony Wednesday at its Seoul office in Jongno-gu.

The event was organized to recognize dealerships that achieved outstanding results in new product sales during the first half of the year, share successful sales strategies, and build momentum for growth in the second half.

The contest covered two products launched in the first half — the Crugen GT Pro and the Majesty Solus EDGE — with awards presented to dealerships that posted the strongest sales performance for each.

The Crugen GT Pro is a premium comfort SUV tire engineered for smooth ride quality and reduced cabin noise. All sizes have earned a UTQG treadwear rating of 800 and a rolling resistance energy efficiency rating of Grade 2 or higher, placing it among the top performers in its class. The Majesty Solus EDGE is a premium comfort tire that builds on the technology behind Kumho Tire's Majesty Solus line, with across-the-board performance improvements.

The ceremony was attended by Kumho Tire President and CEO Jeong Il-taek, representatives of top-performing dealerships, and company executives. A total of 20 dealership representatives received awards — 13 in the Crugen GT Pro Sales King category and 10 in the Majesty Solus EDGE category, with some recipients winning in both.

Kumho Tire plans to spread best-practice sales know-how from the winning dealerships across its national network to sharpen its market competitiveness. The company also said it will continue expanding a culture that actively recognizes and rewards strong field performance, pursuing shared growth with its dealer partners.

"This Sales King Contest ceremony goes beyond a simple awards event — it is an occasion to signal, both internally and externally, Kumho Tire's firm commitment to making our new products a success," Jeong said. "We will do our utmost in the second half to expand new product sales and strengthen our market competitiveness, built on close cooperation with our top dealerships."

Seung Jun-bae, head of the Tire Pro Yangju outlet, said the recognition would not have been possible without customer trust, the efforts of his staff, and strong support from Kumho Tire. "Going forward, I will do my best to actively communicate the superior performance and value of the new products to customers and to grow together with Kumho Tire," he added.

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including recently completing the 39th "Room of Hope" study space in partnership with ChildFund Korea. The "Room of Hope" program, which Kumho Tire has run since 2016, aims to improve learning environments for teenagers from low-income households.