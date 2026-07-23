SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials, a subsidiary of SeAH Besteel Holdings, is entering the supply chain of global aircraft manufacturer Airbus. Having signed a long-term supply agreement with Boeing last year, the company has now concluded a deal with Airbus as well — becoming the first South Korean supplier of aviation-grade aluminum materials to join the supply chains of both major aircraft manufacturers.

SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials announced Thursday that it signed a long-term agreement with Airbus for high-strength aluminum alloy materials at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 in the United Kingdom, the world's largest aerospace and defense exhibition.

Under the agreement, the company will begin quality certification procedures in the second half of this year for high-strength aluminum alloy materials used in Airbus aircraft fuselages and wing structures. Once certification is complete, full-scale mass production and supply are set to begin in 2028.

Supply chain stability has emerged as a critical variable in the aviation materials market. The International Air Transport Association has flagged aerospace supply chain bottlenecks as a constraint on airlines' operations and fleet planning, while Airbus has set a delivery target of around 870 commercial aircraft this year amid ongoing supply chain challenges.

The deal also departs from standard industry practice. Aviation materials suppliers typically complete rigorous quality certification before signing a supply contract. In this case, however, Airbus moved first — signing the long-term agreement on the condition that certification would follow. The move is widely read as a bid to secure a stable supply chain ahead of time, as aircraft demand grows while the pool of qualified materials suppliers remains limited.

SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials said the contract reflects recognition of its process control technology and quality management capabilities in high-strength aluminum alloys for aviation use. Materials for aircraft fuselages and wing structures must be both light and strong, while also meeting exacting requirements for property control and consistent quality.

The company already supplies aviation-grade aluminum materials to Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Israel Aerospace Industries and Brazil's Embraer. In December last year, it also signed a long-term supply agreement with Boeing.

Entry into Airbus's supply chain is expected to broaden SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials' global customer base further. The aviation aluminum alloy market has long been dominated by large European and American materials companies. The company said it plans to use this agreement as a springboard to establish itself as a key partner supplying materials directly to aerospace component manufacturers across Asia.

The company is also expanding its production capacity. SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials is building a new factory in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, scheduled to begin operation in 2027. Once fully operational, the new facility will strengthen the company's ability to supply aerospace component manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

At the Farnborough Airshow, SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials plans to present its track record in supplying aluminum alloy materials for aviation and defense applications — including commercial aircraft, military aircraft and urban air mobility vehicles — to global customers. The company will particularly highlight its process technology for achieving both airframe weight reduction and structural stability, centered on high-strength aluminum extrusions used in the wings and fuselages of major Airbus aircraft.

"SeAH Aerospace & Defense Materials has been gaining recognition in the global market for the quality and delivery performance of its high-strength aluminum alloy materials, and this entry into the Airbus supply chain is a landmark achievement that proves it," a company official said. "We will work to successfully complete Airbus's final certification, build a stable supply system, and grow into a globally recognized aerospace materials company representing Asia."