Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC has scored in consecutive Major League Soccer matches, shaking off the disappointment of South Korea's group-stage exit at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup.

Son opened the scoring Thursday in LAFC's 2026 MLS home match against Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Starting as the lone striker, Son broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, receiving a pass from Jacob Schapelhouman and finishing with his left foot after driving past a defender.

The goal gave Son scores in back-to-back league appearances.

Son had recorded nine assists but no goals across 13 MLS matches before the World Cup break, and was also shut out at the tournament itself. He finally opened his league account for the season on Saturday, netting the clincher in a 3-0 derby win over LA Galaxy — his first match back from the World Cup.

Son made his MLS debut last year and has been dominant against Real Salt Lake, tallying four goals and two assists across two meetings. He scored a hat trick in the first encounter and added a goal and two assists in the second, leading LAFC to 4-1 victories in both matches.