'MOIP Tech Concert' brings together researchers and patent examiners on semiconductors, next-generation thermal management and batteries

South Korea has unveiled a new public-private cooperation model in intellectual property, bringing researchers and patent examiners together to directly bridge the gap between technology and patents.

The Ministry of Intellectual Property co-hosted the inaugural "MOIP Tech Concert" with SK Group on Thursday at the International Intellectual Property Training Institute in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon.

Researchers from SK Hynix, SK Innovation and SK On presented the latest developments in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), next-generation thermal management solutions — specifically immersion cooling — and next-generation battery technology, respectively. Patent examiners joined the researchers to discuss the latest technology trends and patent issues, with the aim of deepening their understanding of cutting-edge technologies and strengthening their examination expertise.

The three technology areas covered at the event — HBM, next-generation thermal management and next-generation batteries — are among the core technologies underpinning the government's "Three Mega-Projects for South Korea's Great Leap Forward." The ministry plans to focus its policy efforts on nurturing future technologies while securing the global patent competitiveness needed to support them.

A policy roundtable also took place, attended by Jung Yeon-woo, vice minister of intellectual property, and Jang Jeong-hwan, executive vice president of SK's SUPEX Council — the group's top management advisory body. Participants discussed ways to strengthen global patent competitiveness in advanced fields and improve the intellectual property regime for the AI era.

In fast-moving advanced industries, accurately understanding the technology coming out of research settings is the starting point for precise patent examination and the creation of strong patents.

The ministry plans to hold the MOIP Tech Concert on a continuing basis, focusing on national strategic technology sectors such as future mobility, biotech and food, and advanced materials, to expand dialogue with industry.

"Since technological competitiveness translates directly into global competitiveness, protecting superior technologies with fast and strong patents is of paramount importance," Jang said. "We welcome more opportunities like today for researchers and examiners to communicate directly, and SK Group will work closely with the ministry going forward to help strengthen patent competitiveness in South Korea's advanced industries."

Jung said the ministry "plays the role of connecting our companies' advanced technologies to strong patents that can compete in global markets," adding that it would actively work to make the MOIP Tech Concert "a leading forum where industry and patent examiners together deepen their understanding of future technologies and enhance the patent competitiveness of our core technologies."