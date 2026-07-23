Singer and actor Choi Yu-jung is set to appear as a guest weather forecaster on a morning news program.

According to her agency Fantagio, Choi will serve as a one-day weather forecaster on JTBC's morning news program "Achim&" on Friday.

During the segment, Choi will deliver the weather forecast and show a different side of her personality through her bright, upbeat energy.

Choi recently returned to solo activities for the first time in about four years with her second single album "Perfect Target," writing and composing the title track "Bijangui Muki" and contributing to its choreography.

She has also been active on radio, serving as a special DJ on MBC FM4U's "Chinhan Chingu Bangsongban" from Monday through July 29.

Choi, a former member of girl group Weki Meki and project group I.O.I, made a comeback with I.O.I in May, promoting their song "Gapjagi" and earning wide acclaim after topping both music streaming charts and music broadcast rankings.