Busan Bank is set to strengthen its role as a responsible financial partner for the regional economy and step up efforts to support local industry growth and economic recovery. The bank held its 2026 second-half management strategy meeting Wednesday at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center, with about 260 attendees including President Kim Sung-joo, senior executives, and corporate and private banking branch managers.

The meeting centered on the theme "Become the New K-Finance" and discussed the bank's role and action plans for driving regional economic growth and recovery — covering industrial finance to boost the competitiveness of local industries, maritime finance to support Busan's ambition to become a leading ocean capital, and inclusive value finance to improve the lives of local communities and financially vulnerable groups.

The bank then held a "New K-Finance Declaration" ceremony, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and action as a responsible financial partner for the regional economy and pledging to evolve into a new kind of finance that grows alongside the community.

In the second half of this year, the bank plans to strengthen financial support tailored to each stage of local businesses' growth — drawing on feedback from industry — while collaborating with policy institutions to support the maritime sector and concentrating on shared-growth finance to help small business owners and the self-employed achieve financial independence and recovery.

The bank also plans to shift its business model toward an industry-ecosystem approach encompassing client companies, their partners and its own employees. It will deepen expertise in Busan's key industries — shipbuilding, shipping, ports and logistics — with the aim of ensuring that corporate growth translates into greater investment and job creation in the region.

"Busan Bank can only sustain its own growth if the regional economy recovers and local businesses thrive," President Kim said. "The development of the region and the development of the bank are inseparable, and we must play a more active role as a responsible financial partner for the regional economy."