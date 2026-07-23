Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency is expanding its audit advisory committee and bringing in an AI expert for the first time, as part of efforts to strengthen the expertise and objectivity of its audit operations. The move aims to build a data-driven audit system and drive innovation across the agency's audit functions.

The agency held an appointment ceremony for new advisory committee members and its first advisory session Thursday at its Seoul regional headquarters. Ten specialists across six fields — safety, health, environment, law, administration and AI — joined the panel, bringing the total membership to 14 including four existing members. New members serve two-year terms and may be reappointed once.

The agency runs the audit advisory committee to draw on expertise from diverse fields and incorporate outside perspectives into its audit work. The inclusion of an AI specialist is particularly notable: the agency plans to use the appointment to introduce data-based audit techniques and improve the efficiency and accuracy of its audits.

At the first advisory session, members analyzed external evaluation results from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Board of Audit and Inspection, and discussed ways to improve the agency's internal audit operations. Drawing on those results, members offered recommendations on the future direction of audit operations and reforms to the audit regime. The agency said it expects the process to strengthen the objectivity and expertise of its audits and enhance its credibility with outside stakeholders.

"The appointment of new members allows us to bring specialized knowledge from a wide range of fields into our audit work," said Jeong Hye-seon, the agency's standing auditor. "In particular, we will leverage AI expert advice to carry out data-driven audits using AI, and build a scientific and impartial audit system."