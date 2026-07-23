Parata Air announced Thursday that it ran the 2026 Yuhan–Parata Aviation Service Training Program in partnership with Yuhan University, offering vocational training to students from Japan's Doita Women's Junior College.

The program ran for five days from July 13 to 17 at Yuhan University's Aviation Training Center, with 15 students from Doita Women's Junior College taking part. Participants gained direct experience in cabin service and safety operations at a Korean airline.

Parata Air cabin crew members with experience at multiple airlines served as instructors. Drawing on actual flight experience, they shared practical knowledge covering service philosophy, passenger handling and in-flight service procedures, as well as image-building, service communication, in-flight meal and beverage service, and first-aid training.

Participants also made use of the professional facilities at the Aviation Training Center, which Parata Air funded and built at Yuhan University. The hands-on sessions closely mirrored actual crew training, covering cabin safety equipment, in-flight fire response, door operation using a door trainer, and an A330 emergency evacuation slide experience.

Parata Air said it expects the program to raise awareness of Korean aviation service among aspiring aviation professionals in Japan, while also boosting the airline's brand recognition locally as it expands routes to Japanese destinations including Narita, Osaka and Sapporo.

"This program was a meaningful occasion to share the strengths of Korean aviation service and Parata Air's service philosophy with the next generation of aviation professionals," said Lee Sang-hee, head of the airline's training team. "We hope to expand education programs using Yuhan University's Aviation Training Center and contribute to raising the profile of the Korean aviation industry."

Meanwhile, Parata Air has been carrying out a range of marketing activities to improve passenger convenience, including launching early sales of winter peak-season tickets last month to help customers plan their travel itineraries in advance, reflecting a trend of accelerating ticket reservation competition during holiday periods.