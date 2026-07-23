CJ Logistics' digital freight platform has signed up more than 7,000 shippers and 70,000 truck drivers in the three years since its launch, growing into a nationwide player in the middle-mile transport market by using AI to connect corporate cargo with available trucks.

CJ Logistics said Thursday that as of late last month, the platform had accumulated more than 7,000 registered shipper companies and over 70,000 registered drivers. When the service launched roughly three years ago, it had about 150 shippers and 1,900 drivers — both figures have since grown sharply.

The driver base alone accounts for nearly 30% of the approximately 260,000 commercial freight vehicles operating in Korea's freight brokerage market. As more drivers join, shippers gain more reliable access to trucks, while drivers find more cargo to haul — creating a self-reinforcing cycle in which both sides of the platform grow together.

The platform launched in 2023 as a real-time matching service connecting shippers and drivers. This year it expanded into contract transport for corporate customers, offering stable vehicle allocation and fixed rates for recurring shipments while providing rapid dispatch for unexpected cargo needs.

For drivers, the platform lets them browse available loads from multiple shippers, helping cut down on empty-truck runs. For shippers, the benefit is the flexibility to secure vehicles as cargo volumes fluctuate.

CJ Logistics has been combining its years of transport operations data with AI technology to sharpen the platform's dispatch accuracy. The system analyzes contracted rates, driving histories, route-level demand, cargo characteristics, and regional driver supply to calculate fares and match vehicles.

As a result, the automated dispatch success rate — which had been below 50% at launch — has climbed above 80%. The platform can now assign vehicles faster than traditional manual brokerage and is more likely to match a truck suited to the specific transport requirements.

Competition to deploy AI is also intensifying across the broader logistics industry. CJ Logistics this year launched "Future Technology Challenge 2026," a competition in which teams apply AI to real warehouse problems such as CCTV-based cargo object detection and random palletizing algorithms.

The company plans to add more AI-powered features to the platform. One flagship function under development is AI order registration, which lets shippers upload an Excel file or enter order details through a conversational AI interface — eliminating the need to input each field manually into the system. The feature is currently in a pilot and is set to roll out more broadly to shipper customers.

"The platform combines a nationwide transport network with digital technology to deliver a better shipping experience for both shippers and drivers," said Choi Gap-ju, head of CJ Logistics' platform division. "As an integrated middle-mile transport brand covering both contract and spot shipments, we will use our accumulated transport data and AI technology to provide an even more stable and reliable service."