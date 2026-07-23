30 positions across 7 divisions; about 200 hires planned this year Fast-track process to wrap up within 28 days

42dot announced Thursday it is launching a large-scale "focused hiring" campaign to recruit up to 70 experienced workers across seven divisions to strengthen its mobility AI capabilities.

The company is seeking candidates for both technical and non-technical roles — including software development positions in autonomous driving, AI, in-vehicle operating systems and app markets, as well as service planning and business development. About 30 positions are available in total, with key engineering roles including autonomous driving software engineer, deep learning engineer and front-end engineer.

The recruitment process features a fast-track timeline. Applicants will be notified within seven business days of submission whether they have been selected for an interview, and final results — covering first and second-round interviews — will be announced within 28 days. Successful candidates are expected to join as early as October. Applications are open through Aug. 5 via the 42dot recruitment website.

Including this round, 42dot plans to hire about 200 people by the end of this year.

42dot serves as Hyundai Motor Group's global software center, leading research and development in mobility AI. The company has co-developed products with Hyundai Motor Group that are now integrated into vehicles, including the voice AI agent "Cleo A" and the open app ecosystem "App Market" for "Pleos Connect."

42dot also offers a range of employee benefits, including flexible working hours, an electric vehicle purchase support program, premium health screenings, an in-house fitness facility and meal support.

"We are continuously recruiting talented individuals to strengthen Hyundai Motor Group's mobility AI capabilities," a 42dot official said. "We look forward to applications from people who can help drive future mobility innovation with their wealth of experience and pioneering spirit."

Meanwhile, 42dot has been actively recruiting top AI talent, most recently appointing Lee Hee-seok, a computer vision expert, as group leader for vision-language-action (VLA) model research to bolster its core AI model development capabilities.