JLR Korea announced Thursday that it has unveiled the Range Rover GT, the fifth model in the Range Rover family and a new interpretation of the brand. The reveal marks the world's first public look at the GT's interior.

The company said the cabin seamlessly integrates advanced technology, featuring a new single-screen design and a driver display that replaces the traditional instrument cluster.

In addition, every interior element has been carefully refined to create a tranquil retreat — from air vents discreetly positioned across the full width of the cabin to a premium woven textile that wraps the dashboard in a single continuous form. The design prioritizes reduced visual complexity and cabin noise, while voice recognition enables access to a broader range of vehicle functions.

The Range Rover GT is the first all-electric Range Rover built on the new EMA platform and will be produced alongside internal combustion and hybrid models at the company's Halewood plant in the United Kingdom. It will launch initially as a battery electric vehicle, with plans to add a hybrid electric vehicle option in the future.

Martin Limpert, managing director of Range Rover, said the GT "redefines the grand touring segment by combining the beautiful balance, proportions and refined long-distance character that define GT with unrivaled capability." He added that the team had spent years rigorously researching the essence of GT before reinterpreting it "in a sophisticated and distinctly Range Rover way."

Limpert said the Range Rover GT, built on the electrification EMA architecture, complements the existing powertrain portfolio to offer customers a wider range of choices. "Effortless electric performance, first-class long-distance refinement and all-terrain capability come together to embody the essence of Range Rover," he said.

Prototype vehicles are currently undergoing final road testing wrapped in a camouflage design created by the brand's creative team. The pattern draws inspiration from the landscape around Gaydon in the United Kingdom, home to Range Rover's creative and engineering teams.

Further details about the Range Rover GT will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, Range Rover has been broadening its reach with consumers through a range of marketing activities, including the domestic debut of the SV Black and the launch of the country's first SV Bespoke Studio.