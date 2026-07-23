Kia announced Thursday that its Sportage took first place overall in a compact SUV comparison test recently conducted by Auto Motor und Sport, a leading German automotive magazine.

Auto Motor und Sport ranks among Germany's three major automotive publications alongside Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung, and European consumers widely consult it when making vehicle purchase decisions.

The comparison test evaluated the Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, Ford Kuga and Citroën C5 Aircross across seven categories: body, safety, convenience, powertrain, driving performance, eco-friendliness and cost.

The Sportage earned the top score in four categories — body, convenience, powertrain and driving performance — finishing with 541 points total and edging out the joint second-place CX-5 and Kuga (535 points each) and the fourth-place C5 Aircross (533 points).

In the body category, the Sportage claimed first place with 96 points. Reviewers praised its premium material quality and solid fit and finish compared with rival models, along with its generous interior space and intuitive physical button controls.

The Sportage also topped the powertrain category with 83 points, which assesses overall drivetrain refinement. In real-world testing, the vehicle recorded a passing acceleration time of 6.8 seconds from 80 to 120 kilometers per hour, demonstrating strong throttle response that outscored the competition.

Auto Motor und Sport also praised the Sportage for "delivering an overall stable and composed driving experience," awarding it first place in the driving performance category as well, with 70 points.

The Sportage also demonstrated strong braking performance, stopping from 100 kilometers per hour in 36.0 meters — shorter than the Kuga and CX-5 (37.0 meters each) and the C5 Aircross (38.2 meters).

"The Sportage has consistently been a well-loved model in the European market, which makes this result all the more meaningful," a Kia official said. "We will continue to strengthen our position in the global market by delivering product quality that meets customer expectations."

The Sportage has been named Family SUV of the Year at the What Car? Awards, a prestigious British automotive prize, for four consecutive years. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association recorded approximately 149,000 units sold in Europe last year, reflecting the model's consistently strong popularity in the region.

Meanwhile, the Sportage is also performing well in the domestic market. From January through June this year, it sold 31,263 units in South Korea — the second-highest figure among Kia models, trailing only the midsize SUV Sorento, which moved 55,426 units over the same period.