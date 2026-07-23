Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has revamped the coloring book content and designs at the Yonggung Station theme park for the summer holiday season and will stage a special weekend puppet show Saturday, the county announced Thursday.

Starting Thursday, the park will display new summer vacation-themed coloring sheets featuring rabbit, turtle and dragon king characters. Designs showcasing the "Eight Scenic Wonders of Yecheon" and the national treasure Gaesimsa Temple Five-Story Stone Pagoda have also been added to promote local tourism.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the puppet show "Dori Dori Baengbaengi" will be performed inside the Yonggung Station building. The show follows an animal character with a physical disability and is designed to help children develop a natural understanding of disability and overcome prejudice.

The Yonggung Station theme park runs daily programs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March through October, offering keyring-making, coloring book activities and traditional games.

Puppet shows, magic shows and bubble shows also rotate every second and fourth Saturday of the month at 2 p.m., drawing strong crowds.

"I hope families visiting Yonggung Station will create cool and memorable experiences through the newly refreshed coloring books and the enriching puppet show," Yecheon County Governor An Byeong-yun said.