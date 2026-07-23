'Personal Intelligence' research presented at SIGIR 2026 Multi-data analysis powers deeper customer understanding, tailored services IPTV recommendations, customer touchpoints, in-house AI agents in expansion pipeline

LG Uplus said its proprietary personalized AI technology has been recognized for its competitiveness at a prestigious international academic conference in the field of information retrieval.

The company announced Thursday that a research paper on its personalized AI technology, called Personal Intelligence, has been accepted at SIGIR 2026, an international academic conference running Monday through Friday (local time) in Melbourne, Australia.

According to LG Uplus, SIGIR is one of the world's foremost academic conferences in information retrieval, bringing together researchers and companies from around the globe to present the latest findings and technologies. The company is scheduled to present its Personal Intelligence research at the venue Thursday at 3 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. Korean Standard Time.

Personal Intelligence is an AI technology that analyzes multiple streams of customer data to understand a customer's situation and interests. Its defining feature is the ability to combine disparate data — including call summaries, app and web usage histories, and location-based patterns — to build a multidimensional picture of each customer.

LG Uplus said the technology addresses the limitations of conventional personalization approaches. Earlier methods relied on partial information such as age or usage records for specific services, making it difficult to comprehensively understand the full range of a customer's circumstances and interests.

The company said it developed technology that analyzes multiple types of customer data simultaneously. This allows it to examine not only the services a customer uses but also the content they show interest in and how they navigate apps and the web. As a result, customers can receive tailored services without having to repeatedly enter their preferences or situation. When recommending a rate plan or content, for example, the system draws on a customer's actual usage patterns and interests rather than relying solely on broad criteria such as age group.

LG Uplus also said the technology was designed with real-world telecommunications service environments in mind. It operates reliably even where external data transfer is restricted, maintains consistent performance under high-traffic conditions, and incorporates a recovery system to handle errors.

LG Uplus said the paper's acceptance is significant because it validates Personal Intelligence not only as an academic achievement but as technology applicable to real-world services. The company said the ability to comprehensively analyze diverse customer data means personalized experiences can be delivered in live service environments.

Going forward, LG Uplus plans to advance Personal Intelligence in the direction of what it calls "agentic context engineering" — a technology in which AI independently analyzes information gathered through customer conversations and service interactions, then connects it with existing data to deepen its understanding of each customer.

The goal is to evolve beyond Personal Intelligence's multi-data analysis capabilities so that AI can detect shifts in a customer's interests or circumstances and deliver services that adapt accordingly.

LG Uplus is also reviewing plans to expand Personal Intelligence across customer touchpoints — including IPTV content recommendations and customer support — and to extend its use to an in-house AI agent platform supporting employee workflows.

"The acceptance of this paper at SIGIR reflects the recognized competitiveness of the personalized AI technology LG Uplus has developed," said Jeon Young-hwan, head of the Personal Agent Technology team at LG Uplus. "We will continue to advance AI technology that truly understands our customers and deliver differentiated personalized services."