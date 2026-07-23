The Korea Land and Housing Corporation's Daegu-North Gyeongsang Regional Headquarters held a summer welfare event for elderly residents at Namsan Christian Community Welfare Center in Jung-gu, Daegu, on Tuesday. The branch donated 80 electric fans to the center and had staff serve meals to the seniors, checking on their health and well-being. Kim Won-hyeong, head of the branch's residential welfare project division, said he hoped "the fans and samgyetang we prepared will be of some help to the seniors in staying healthy through the summer."