Keimyung Culture University held a memorial ceremony for Korean War veterans Monday in front of the Korean War Memorial in London, near the Thames River, with students participating in the 2026 "Paran Sadari" overseas dispatch program.

University President Park Seung-ho, International Affairs Director Kim Min-kyung, representatives from Capital City College in London, and 20 Paran Sadari students attended the event.

The United Kingdom sent more than 81,000 troops to the Korean War — the second-largest contingent after the United States — contributing to the defense of South Korea's liberal democracy.

Britain was the only one of the 16 nations that fought in the Korean War without an official memorial in its capital. The monument at Victoria Embankment Gardens in London was erected in 2014 following a proposal and donation from the South Korean government.

The university organized the ceremony to go beyond a standard overseas training program, helping students develop a deeper understanding of South Korean history and international solidarity while putting into practice the value of gratitude.

In his remarks, President Park urged students not to forget that "we live today on the blood and sacrifice of young people from other nations, and I hope that one day each of you will become that kind of presence for someone else."